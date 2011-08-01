Time Warner Cable Starts HBO HD VOD Rollout

Time Warner Cable still doesn't offer HBO Go, but it has been quietly rolling on the premium programmer's high-definition video-on-demand service over the last several months to subscribers in the Northeast, Midwest and New York City.

TWC first launched HBO HD VOD in Cincinnati in mid-March, followed by its other Midwest and Northeast markets and New York City in June. The MSO said it is working to bring the service -- available to HBO subscribers for no additional cost -- to the rest of its footprint.

HBO HD VOD provides about 200 titles. Original series currently available on the service include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, Mildred Pierce, Treme and True Blood.

Separately, HBO is trying to reach deals with TWC and Cablevision Systems to offer their subscribers access to the HBO Go "TV Everywhere" service.

Last week, on Time Warner Cable's second-quarter earnings call, president and chief operating officer Rob Marcus said that "we think HBO Go is attractive and we'd like to deliver that to customers. We're merely working through the structure of the deal to make that happen."