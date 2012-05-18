Time Warner Cable Selects BlackArrow

As part of an effort to boost its on demand advertising revenue, Time Warner Cable has selected BlackArrow Advanced Advertising System for a system-wide deployment of real-time, dynamic ad insertion within on-demand content.

"The time is right to bring the benefits of cable on-demand advertising to the national marketplace," said Joan Gillman, president of Time Warner Cable Media. "Our partnership with BlackArrow will lay the foundation for new on-demand business and advertising models, and ultimately we expect that this will extend across a broad spectrum of television distribution platforms and devices."

Dynamic ad insertion allows operators to very quickly insert new ads into VOD content. That would allow the MSO to target advertisers with time-sensitive ad campaigns, such as retailers with sales promotions or movie studios promoting new releases and provide it with the ability refresh ads while the content is on the VOD platform.

In addition, Time Warner Cable will be able to use the BlackArrow technology to increase the availability of commercial inventory for local and regional sales efforts.

"Time Warner Cable has long been recognized as a leader in launching advanced advertising solutions across the pay-TV landscape," said Dean Denhart, CEO of BlackArrow. "We're proud to be their partner as they continue to drive the industry forward by optimizing the potential of this dynamic new ad environment."

BlackArrow also announced that Time Warner Cable is the first cable system operator to use the recently-announced BlackArrow Ad Router to redirect ad requests to third-party Ad Decision Services and that the MSO is using SCTE 130-compliant elements of the BlackArrow system for the collection of data to measure delivery and the effectiveness of ads.