Time Warner Cable Pulls 17 Channels From iPad App, Citing High Demand

Time Warner Cable removed access to 17 live cable network streams from its

iPad app Tuesday evening claiming overwhelming demand forced it to temporarily

scale back the service -- leaving 15 in place -- while it also appears several

programmers demanded the MSO remove their channels from the app.

According to the No. 2 cable operator, the TWCable TV app for the iPad is available only in a subscriber's home over Wi-Fi and

therefore is covered under existing carriage agreements, because the iPad is

simply another outlet in the home.

But an executive with a large cable programming group asserted that the

MSO's move is out of bounds.

"I imagine TWC has gotten cease-and-desist orders from just about

everybody, because most programmer agreements don't cover this kind of

usage," the source said. "It has to be negotiated separately, and any

agreement with regard to portability has to complement our existing mobile

revenue streams."

