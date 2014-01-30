Time Warner Cable Plans Major Service Upgrades In N.Y. & L.A.

Time Warner Cable said its all-digital upgrades in New York City and Los Angeles will pave the way for a more reliable network that will drive a fleet of new, advanced video and broadband services, including residential speed upgrades that will enable the MSO to pump out downstreams of up to 300 Mbps.

TWC, the subject of sharp criticism from Charter Communications about the MSO’s operations strategy, is branding the initiative and the slate of new services that will come of it as “TWC Maxx.”

New York and Los Angeles will be the first markets in line for the TWC Maxx treatment. TWC completed its all-digital conversion in NYC last year, and expects to finish the job in Los Angeles this year. The MSO intends expand its all-digital upgrades in other markets in 2015 and 2016 as part of a three-year growth plan announced Thursday on TWC’s fourth quarter earnings call.

