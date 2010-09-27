Time Warner Cable Maps Mobile Coverage With American Roamer

Time Warner Cable is using American Roamer's wireless-coverage mapping

system for North America to let its mobile customers check service

availability down to the street level.The customized CellMaps

application allows TWC provides a zoom function for local or regional

views; click-and-drag navigation; and the ability to search for 3G and

4G service. The TWC coverage viewer is available at

http://timewarnercable.cellmaps.com/viewer.html.

Time Warner

Cable also will provide CellMaps to its own customer-service

representatives to determine coverage and available service offerings.

The MSO resells Clearwire's WiMax-based 4G service

in several markets, including in Dallas, North Carolina and Hawaii, and

also offers customers access to Sprint Nextel's nationwide 3G network.

Time Warner Cable is an investor in Clearwire, along with Sprint,

Comcast, Bright House Networks, Intel and Google.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com