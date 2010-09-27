Time Warner Cable Maps Mobile Coverage With American Roamer
Time Warner Cable is using American Roamer's wireless-coverage mapping
system for North America to let its mobile customers check service
availability down to the street level.The customized CellMaps
application allows TWC provides a zoom function for local or regional
views; click-and-drag navigation; and the ability to search for 3G and
4G service. The TWC coverage viewer is available at
http://timewarnercable.cellmaps.com/viewer.html.
Time Warner
Cable also will provide CellMaps to its own customer-service
representatives to determine coverage and available service offerings.
The MSO resells Clearwire's WiMax-based 4G service
in several markets, including in Dallas, North Carolina and Hawaii, and
also offers customers access to Sprint Nextel's nationwide 3G network.
Time Warner Cable is an investor in Clearwire, along with Sprint,
Comcast, Bright House Networks, Intel and Google.
