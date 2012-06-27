Time Warner Cable Lights Up HBO Go On Kindle Fire

Time Warner Cable customers will soon be able to access HBO Go authenticated content on Amazon.com's Kindle Fire tablet, three weeks after the premium programmer launched the app.

"On June 27th (today), beginning in the afternoon, possibly later, as these things can slip a little in production -- we will be adding the Kindle Fire to the list of numerous platforms we support for HBO Go," TWC director of digital communications Jeff Simmermon wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

TWC, Bright House Networks and Insight Communications subscribers with HBO subscriptions will be able to access HBO Go on the Kindle Fire "shortly thereafter," Simmermon said.

Other devices TWC, Bright House and Insight customers can use to access HBO Go include PCs, Macs, Apple iOS devices and Android smartphones. Last month, the MSO decided to allow the TV Everywhere service onXbox 360 consoles, Samsung Smart TVs and Roku set-tops.