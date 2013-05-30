Time Warner Cable Inks TV Everywhere Deal With Starz

Time Warner Cable has struck a carriage renewal pact with Starz Entertainment that provides subscribers with TV Everywhere access for the first time and expanded video-on-demand access.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, covers Starz and Encore, 12 attendant multiplexes, plus the Movieplex, Retroplex and Indieplex services.

Moreover within the next month, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Network customers (the nation's No. 2 cable operator negotiates programming deals for the MSO) who subscribe to the premium programmer for the first time will gain access to the movies and original series on their PCs, Macs, iPhone and iPad, and select Android and other mobile devices.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.