Time Warner Cable to Initiate Sports Fee in January

Time Warner Cable will join the growing list of pay TV distributors charging additional fees for sports programming, tacking on an additional $2.75 per month to customers’ bills beginning in January to help offset rising costs.

Time Warner Cable is one of several distributors that said they were either implementing or increasing their sports surcharge in 2015, including Cablevision Systems, DirecTV and Mediacom Communications.

In addition, Time Warner Cable said it would increase its nine-month-old broadcast TV surcharge to $2.75 per month from $2.25 and would increase its monthly modem lease fee from $5.98 to $8 next year. Customers can avoid the lease charge if they purchase their own modems.

