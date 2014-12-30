Time Warner Cable Finishes Last in ACSI Survey

With the clock winding down on its pending merger with Comcast, Time Warner Cable ended the year on a slightly sour note, being named the least popular brand in not one but two categories (Internet and video service) in a consumer satisfaction survey done by the University of Michigan.

Time Warner Cable placed dead last in both categories in the University of Michigan’s American Customer Satisfaction Index, a comprehensive survey that involves about 70,000 interviews covering 230 brands.

According to ACSI, Time Warner Cable scored a 54 out of a possible 100 for its Internet service and its pay TV service scored a 56 to take the two worst spots in the survey. The second worst spot for ISPs belonged to – you guessed it – Comcast’s Internet service, which scored a 57 out of a possible 100. Comcast also finished second to last for video service, scoring a 60 out of a possible 100, compared to 63 in the previous year.

