Time Warner Cable Fights Back

Time Warner Cable went on the offensive Wednesday in its ongoing war of words with Charter Communications, launching a presentation on its web site that details why it believes it is worth $160 per share and countering some of the latter’s claims of operational failure.

Charter launched a $132.50 per share unsolicited bid for TWC on Jan. 13, an offer that Time Warner Cable rejected as “grossly inadequate.” Time Warner Cable stated that although it wasn’t for sale, it would accept an offer of $160 per share.

On Tuesday, Charter held a conference call with analysts to discuss the Time Warner Cable proposal, with chief operating officer John Bickham calling his former employer’s operational strategy “failed.”

