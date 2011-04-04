Time Warner Cable Extends Tablet Campaign: '300,000 People Can't Be Wrong'

Time Warner Cable stoked the fires on the public-relations campaign

defending its customers' right to watch live TV channels on iPads, running a

full-page ad in Monday's edition of The Wall Street Journal pledging

to fight programmers that have objected to the feature.

The cable operator has said more than 300,000 customers have downloaded the free

TWCable TV app for the popular Apple tablets since its debut March 15. Several

programmers -- including Discovery Communications, Fox Cable Networks and

Viacom -- sent cease-and-desist letters to the MSO, demanding that their

networks be removed from the service because it fell outside the bounds of

existing carriage agreements.

TWC last Thursday complied, removing

12 networks from those programmers, even though it continued to assert that

it has the rights to offer them to iPads and other devices. The MSO also added

more than two dozen other channels from Disney/ESPN, Comcast Networks,

Rainbow Media and Turner

Broadcasting System.



