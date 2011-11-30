Time Warner Cable Comes to Android Tablet, Without Live TV Streaming

Time Warner Cable debuted a free app for tablets running Google's Android operating system to let subscribers program their DVR and check TV listings -- but for now, it doesn't provide access to live TV channels, a service that some programmers have objected to.

The TWC TV app for Android tablets became available Tuesday through the Android Market. The app lets Time Warner Cable digital TV program their DVR, add favorite channels and use their Android tablet as a remote control. The app is available to all customers with set-top boxes or DVRs running the Time Warner Cable "Navigator" interactive program guide.

The MSO said the app has been certified to run on Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Motorola Mobility's Xoom but is designed to run on any tablet based on Honeycomb (Android version 3.x).

