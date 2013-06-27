Time Warner Cable, Cablevision Stocks Soar on Deal Speculation

Shares of Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems soared Thursday after reports that Liberty Media chairman John Malone was "exploring scenarios" to construct a deal to purchase one or both companies through his latest cable holding, Charter Communications.

According to a report in Bloomberg News, Malone is looking for ways to facilitate a Charter purchase of TWC, either through borrowing against both assets to include more cash in a deal, or constructing a three-way purchase that would involve another MSO, perhaps Bethpage, N.Y.-based Cablevision Systems.

Officials at Time Warner Cable, Charter and Cablevision all declined comment.

