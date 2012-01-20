Time Warner Cable Brings Live TV To iPhone

Time Warner Cable has launched a version of its TWC TV app for iPhone and iPod touch devices for watching live TV over a wireless home network -- although Viacom's networks remain absent from the nearly 200 channels in the lineup.

The TWC TV app, which originally debuted for the iPad in March 2011, provides access to live TV over a Wi-Fi router, as well as change channels on their set-top box and manage their DVR recordings. The apps are available to download from Apple's iTunes Store for no additional cost to Time Warner Cable video customers with a broadband connection.

The cable operator has said it expects to provide live TV on Android devices, once manufacturers and carriers adopt support for Android 4.0 (code-named Ice Cream Sandwich) sometime this year.

