Time Warner Cable Bans Gun Ads

Just weeks after the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook

Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Time Warner Cable has initiated a

company-wide ban on certain gun ads.

"We no longer accept ads showing semi-automatic weapons

and guns pointed at people," Time Warner Cable said in a statement. "We stand

by this policy. If it's essential to a business owner to show this kind of

imagery in their commercials, there are other advertising options in the

marketplace."

On Dec. 14, 27 people, including 20 elementary school

children, were killed at Sandy Hook. The tragedy has spurred a national outcry

for tougher gun laws.

On Jan. 16, President Barack Obama mapped out new gun

control measures that would require universal background checks for all gun

purchasers and place a ban on semi-automatic assault weapons and high-capacity

ammunition magazines. The National Cable and Telecommunications Association

said in a statement Wednesday that it supported the president's proposals.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.