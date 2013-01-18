Time Warner Cable Bans Gun Ads
Just weeks after the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Time Warner Cable has initiated a
company-wide ban on certain gun ads.
"We no longer accept ads showing semi-automatic weapons
and guns pointed at people," Time Warner Cable said in a statement. "We stand
by this policy. If it's essential to a business owner to show this kind of
imagery in their commercials, there are other advertising options in the
marketplace."
On Dec. 14, 27 people, including 20 elementary school
children, were killed at Sandy Hook. The tragedy has spurred a national outcry
for tougher gun laws.
On Jan. 16, President Barack Obama mapped out new gun
control measures that would require universal background checks for all gun
purchasers and place a ban on semi-automatic assault weapons and high-capacity
ammunition magazines. The National Cable and Telecommunications Association
said in a statement Wednesday that it supported the president's proposals.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.