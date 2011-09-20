Time Warner Cable Automates Hawaiian Facility

Oceanic Time Warner Cable has completed system upgrades at its Mililani facility to automate four channels using NVerzion's NControl system.

In addition to using NControl to automate its local origination channels, the operator is also using NVerzion's NGest and NPoint solutions to clean up video files and to insert adds.

"One of the chief reasons for our installation of the NVerzion automation package was the huge benefit-versus-cost value it offered," said Jay Yamamoto at Oceanic Time Warner Cable in a statement. "We reviewed several other automation systems on the market today, but NVerzion was the only solution that provided us with the functionality we needed at the right price point."