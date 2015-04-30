Time Warner Cable Adds 30K Basic Video Subs

About a week after its planned $67 billion merger with Comcast unraveled, Time Warner Cable made a strong case for independence, adding 30,000 basic video customers in the first quarter, its first positive basic video quarter since 2009.

Revenue rose 3.5% and cash flow grew 1% in the period, fueled mainly by the subscriber metrics. In addition to the basic video growth, Time Warner Cable added 205,000 customer relationships (its best ever), 315,000 broadband customers (its best Q1 ever) and 320,000 telephony customers (its best ever).

"By almost any measure, Q1 was our best subscriber quarter ever," Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus said in a statement. "We’ve made significant investments to improve our customers’ experience and our operational performance, and they are paying off. We are a far stronger company than we were just five short quarters ago.”

