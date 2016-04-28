Time Warner Cable Adds 21K Video Subs in Q1

Time Warner Cable is going out on a high note, reporting a gain of 21,000 basic video subscribers in the first quarter, as its planned $78.7 billion merger with Charter Communications nears the finish line.

When Charter first announced the deal last year, TWC chairman and CEO Rob Marcus vowed to deliver a company to Charter that was in better shape. With the most recent results, Marcus appears to have kept that promise.

Overall customer relationships improved by 234,000, the company's best showing ever for that metric. In addition, revenue increased 7.2% (the best Q1 in eight years) and cash flow increased 8.2% (best in six years). High-speed data customer additions were 314,000 and phone subscribers increased by 178,000.

