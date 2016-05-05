Time Launches ‘Life’ VR App

Time is launching a new virtual reality (VR) app that will feature content from across the company’s brands, including Time, People, Entertainment Weekly and Sports Illustrated, the company announced May 5.

Life VR will debut this fall as a free app for both iOS and Android devices and will be the home to all of Time’s VR content, covering news, travel, sports and more. The content will work with both VR headsets and without them as a 360-degree mobile device experience.

“Throughout its history, Life has been a lens through which to see deeper into the world around us,” said Nancy Gibbs, editor of Time and head of the Life brand. “This breakthrough in technology now invites our audience not just to observe but to experience the stories we are telling.”

Time is partnering with VR companies Framestore, NextVR and WEVR to produce content, with several projects already under development. In October, Time debuted InStyle’s first VR effort, a three-minute video of a cover shoot starring Drew Barrymore. The company has also developed VR experiences for Sports Illustrated featuring photo shoots of former cover models for the magazine’s swimsuit edition.

“As we look at the future of Life, virtual reality is a technological gift that will enable us to show viewers the world in a whole new way while continuing to deliver the most meaningful and relevant stories of our times in an immersive, forward-thinking way,” said Chris Hercik, VP of creative and content at The Foundry. Hercik is among the members of the leadership Time has put in place to handle Life VR content.