Time Inc., Rampante to Debut 6-Part New Orleans Documentary Series Aug. 27

Documentary series New Orleans, Here & Now, the six-part series from Time Inc. and Rampante in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, will premiere Thursday, Aug. 27 across multiple platforms.

New Orleans, Here & Now tells the story of six real people living in New Orleans 10 years after Hurricane Katrina. It will debut on Time.com on Aug. 27; all visitors will be able to watch one short film but will have to subscribe to see the other five. Additionally, one film — each are 10-11 minutes, with the full anthology totaling about an hour — will also be accessible on People.com. The full series will be available on Hulu and Sundance Doc Club and available to purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

The series is executive produced by New Orleans-born actress Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under) and NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula. It is Time’s first original premium video project, distributed and produced in partnership with Killer Films, Field Office Films and Rampante, an L.A.-based strategic advisory, production and distribution company.

Check out the trailer below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb4hsQ7dcmQ[/embed]