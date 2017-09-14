Time Inc. OTT Channel Changes Name to PeopleTV

Time Inc. OTT network People/Entertainment Weekly (PEN) is changing its name to PeopleTV.



The network launched in September 2016. Entertainment Weekly Studios will continue to contribute to PeopleTV programming.



PeopleTV offers premium short and long-form programming related to celebrity, pop culture, lifestyle and human interest stories. Thus far in 2017, there have been 100 million views of PeopleTV content across all platforms, according to parent Time Inc.



“With the tremendous success and momentum of our first year, we’re excited to expand and evolve PeopleTV,” said Bruce Gersh, senior VP, strategy and business development, Time Inc. “This includes a comprehensive programming slate that rivals any OTT network, with the advantage of the authoritative storytelling that is unique to Time Inc.”



New series for 2017-2018 include the book and author-focused Shelf Life, which premieres this fall; family-centered Family Portrait, which premieres in November, and animal series Paws & Claws, which debuts in the winter. Entertainment Weekly: Hollywood True Crime, meanwhile, debuts in 2018.



“Building off our popular franchises, we’re thrilled to expand our programming by producing new, original, stand-alone series, including more unscripted live shows and specials, which we anticipate will become fan favorites on PeopleTV,” said JJ Miller, VP, PeopleTV programming, and executive producer, Style and Entertainment Group, Time Inc.