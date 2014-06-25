Time Inc., Net2TV Partner on Streaming TV Shows

Time Inc. and Net2TV have announced that they will be offering a number of streaming TV shows based on Time’s brands at Net2TV’s Portico TV service.

The initial shows include “People This Week,” “The Week In Time,” “Cooking Light,” “Inside Golf Magazine” and “Southern Living.”

As part of the effort, Net2TV’s production team curates and packages existing short-form video from Time Inc.’s video library to create the free, ad-supported programs.

Net2TV’s Portico TV service is distributed to more than 25 million viewers through a variety of devices, including smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp and Philips, Roku boxes connected to TVs and on Toshiba tablets and notebooks. They are also available online.

“Time Inc.’s iconic brands excel at providing the high-quality, special-interest editorial people know and trust,” said Tom Morgan, president and CEO of Net2TV in a statement. “These programs extend that editorial reach with traditional, full-length format television programs available through streaming devices, connected TVs, the web, and mobile devices.”