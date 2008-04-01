Tim Robbins Kicking Off NAB Show with Opening Keynote

Academy Award-winning actor Tim Robbins will deliver the opening keynote at the National Association of Broadcasters’ 2008 NAB Show in Las Vegas later this month.

Robbins will speak about the changing face of entertainment and how new distribution and content-creation opportunities will affect Hollywood and related industries.

The star of The Shawshank Redemption and Mystic River, among numerous other films, will also participate in a question-and-answer session.

Robbins will join other NAB keynote speakers, including Jason Kilar of Hulu, the executive producers of Lost, CSI creator Anthony Zuiker, director Barry Sonnenfeld and Six Flags president and CEO Mark Shapiro.