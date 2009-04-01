Tim Kring, Nokia Partner on Mobile Content

Heroes creator and executive producer Tim Kring has teamed up with Nokia to develop new content for the mobile company’s new digital Ovi Store, scheduled to open globally in May.

Kring’s project, Code named TEVA, is billed as a “multiplatform narrative” with “elements of individual action and group participation.”

“Tim Kring is a Hollywood visionary and masterful storyteller who truly understands that the reach of the Ovi Store is a powerful way for millions of people around the world to experience the new forms of entertainment he is seeking to create,” said Tero Ojanperä, executive VP, Nokia Services.

Ojanperä and Kring will take the stage at Web 2.0 in San Francisco on April 1 to talk with web and mobile application developers about what Ovi Store means for content providers as a distribution opportunity.

“Mobile has reached a state of maturity where it is now a creative platform to tell, share and consume multiplatform content, and I intend to take full advantage of the infinite possibilities using technology and narrative.” said Kring.

The Ovi Store will be available to existing Nokia Series 40 and S60 users beginning in early May. In addition, the Nokia N97, which will be available in June, will be the first device to feature the new digital store.