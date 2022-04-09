Tiger On The Prowl: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 9-10)
Masters golf tournament, baseball’s opening weekend on tap
Tiger Woods’ return to PGA tournament competition leads this weekend’s list of televised sports events.
Woods is competing in this weekend’s Masters tournament less than 17 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a horrific car crash. The tournament, which airs live on CBS, is the first major PGA event for Woods since playing in the 2020 Masters tournament.
On the diamond, Major League Baseball’s opening weekend showcases five live games on MLB Network, concluding with ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball telecast featuring a game between heated rivals the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
In the ring, DAZN will feature the International Boxing Federation middleweight title fight between champion Gennady Golovkin and challenger Ryota Murata. On Showtime, will feature a main event bout between junior middleweights Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora.
On the ice, ABC Saturday will air the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, while on Sunday TNT will air a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators-Penguins game.
The NBA enters the final weekend of its regular season with Sunday games on ESPN (Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets) and TNT (Boston Bruins-Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors-New Orleans Pelicans.)
USA, NBC and Peacock will feature more than nine Premier League games combined on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN and FS1will feature Major League Soccer games over the weekend. NBC will feature the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race.
