THX Acquired By Razer

Gaming hardware and software company Razer has acquired audio technology company THX, with THX management and employees coming along as part of the deal. THX will continue to operate as its own separate company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“For over 30 years, THX has maintained a proud legacy of being one of the leaders in audio technology and certification worldwide,” said Laurie Fincham, senior VP of audio research and development for THX, in a statement. "With their focus on quality, design and innovation, Razer supports our vision to optimize and deliver the best audiovisual experiences to audiences worldwide."

THX—which was founded by filmmaker George Lucas in 1983—will continue with its certification programs, which covers audio electronics, speakers, TVs, projectors, automotive audio systems and live entertainment, and will look to expand them into augmented and virtual reality and headphones.

"Razer has a vision for innovation at every level of entertainment, a vision which THX has championed since its inception more than 30 years ago,” said Razer cofounder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “This acquisition will allow us to reinforce Razer’s leadership in gaming and extend the brand into broader areas of entertainment, while at the same time empowering THX to develop into a global powerhouse, independently."

THX CEO Ty Ahmad-Taylor added: "Our focus has always been on ensuring that anyone can experience high quality entertainment, regardless of their medium of choice. With Razer, we can now continue to strengthen our core lines of business while delivering excellence for our customers’ ever-changing needs. As a standalone company, THX will work with Razer but will primarily continue to service our partners in the industry in order to deliver great products to consumers."