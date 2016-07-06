Thune Calls Hearing on Broadband Privacy

It will be a busy July 12 for FCC issues on Capitol Hill.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) said July 6 that he will be holding a hearing on the 12th on the FCC's proposed new broadband privacy framework.

The announcement of the hearing came the same day reply comments were due on that proposal.

Set to testify at that hearing are Dean Garfield, president of the Information Technology Industry Council; Jon Leibowitz, partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell, co-chair, 21st Century Privacy Coalition, and former Federal Trade Commission chairman; Matthew Polka, president of the American Cable Association; and Professor Peter Swire, Huang Professor of Law and Ethics, Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology.

Swire, Polka and Leibowitz all have issues with the FCC proposal.

The FCC commissioners are all scheduled to be on the Hill the same day for an FCC oversight hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee.