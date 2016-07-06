Broadband Privacy Plan Opponents Flood FCC

The Protect Internet Freedom coalition said those with concerns about the FCC's proposal on broadband privacy have submitted over a quarter of a million comments to the FCC as of Wednesday, which is the deadline.

A spokesperson for the group said that was the total that had been submitted from its online platform.

Given that the FCC's online docket showed 271,473 comments (218,198 in the last 30 days alone) at presstime, the group was concluding that "despite all of the setbacks and glitches, opposition comments are still in the overwhelming majority of total comments filed."

The FCC has had some problems with comment backlogs across all its dockets, including broadband privacy, due to an aging system that has recently been replaced.

PIF complained to the FCC about the backlog.