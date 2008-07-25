Thomson Taps Rose as New CEO

French video-technology conglomerate Thomson finally found a CEO after the departure of Frank Dangeard this winter, naming Alcatel-Lucent veteran Frédéric Rose as its new chief.

The 46-year old Rose, who will also join Thomson’s board, will start Sept. 1. He is a 15-year veteran of Alcatel-Lucent and most recently served as president of the Europe, Asia and Africa region for the company and as a member of its executive committee.

Thomson has faced pressure from shareholders over the past year to improve its financial performance by better integrating its disparate businesses, which include the Thomson Grass Valley broadcast business, the Technicolor film-processing and services division and a set-top arm that has primarily been focused on Europe but that recently won a large contract from U.S. operator Comcast.

Dangeard, who spearheaded the company's push to become an all-encompassing video-solutions provider, gave up his CEO role in February and stepped down as the company's chairman in early April.

Thomson chairman François de Carbonnel said Rose should be a good fit as he is familiar with Thomson’s businesses and customers.

“His appointment comes as a result of a competitive search process that clearly identified him as having the qualities we were looking for,” Carbonnel said in a statement. “These include his international business background, a familiarity with the opportunities and challenges in our sector and strong team-building credentials. He has the youth and energy to drive Thomson forward and the board looks forward very much to working with him."