ThinkAnalytics Connects With The Internet Video Archive

ThinkAnalytics and the Internet Video Archive have inked a metadata matching deal under which IVA’s entertainment info will be paired with ThinkAnalytics’s search and recommendations engine for set-tops and mobile devices.

The joint platform aims to help consumers discovery content by pairing personalized search and recommendations with embedded movie trailers, previews, and interviews from the IVA vault, which includes about one million video files.

Under the deal, U.K.-based ThinkAnalytics is matching IVA’s content with its metadata libraries for ThinkTV (10,000 “moods,” tags and keywords), ThinkMovies (500,000 movie titles) and ThinkSports (covering 50 sports in more than 20 countries).

