These Are Major League Baseball’s Biggest TV Advertisers

Coming on the heels of an exciting Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, we partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to reveal Major League Baseball’s biggest and most-viewed advertisers—plus the most engaging commercials during MLB games prior to the All-Star Break.

Overall, 598 brands have run 1,869 ads on national TV 23,127 times for a total estimated media spend of $98.8 million, generating a whopping 6.4 billion TV ad impressions. Boost Mobile leads the way with an estimated spend of $3.2 million—roughly a million more than the second-place brand (GEICO).

Boost also owns two of the top five most-seen ads; its second-place spot has 61.4 million impressions while its third-place ad has 56.6 million. But it’s Hankook Tire that claims the throne for eyeballs with a first-place commercial that’s snagged 111 million impressions.

Of course, impressions don’t always equal viewer engagement, so we used iSpot’s Attention Index to see which commercials had the fewest interruptions (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV). A new slate of brands topped the list: Home Depot, AT&T Wireless and American Express.

Home Depot’s “Kitchen Suite” has garnered 4.2 million impressions during MLB games with an iSpot Attention Index of 188, meaning it’s gotten 88% fewer interruptions than average.

“More for Your Thing: 50% off Smartphones” from AT&T has 1.2 million impressions and an iSpot Attention Index of 185.

American Express’s “Paddleboarding” spot had 1.8 million impressions and an iSpot Attention Index of 183.