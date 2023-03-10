Therapy Comedy ‘Shrinking’ Gets Renewed at Apple TV Plus

Harrison Ford comedy Shrinking is getting a second season on Apple TV Plus. Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein created the show, about a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, causing major changes in their lives, and his.

The show premiered January 27.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

The cast also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

A review in the New York Times said, “The show is a quiet, somewhat monochrome drama, and the result is that it never quite feels in sync. The machinations and emotional excesses of the plot are meant to be laughed off and forgotten, sitcom-style. But without the stylization and exaggeration of the traditional sitcom — like, say, Scrubs — they’re jarring and sometimes uncomfortable.”

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer are executive producers. Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

Lawrence co-created Ted Lasso and Goldstein is in the cast. ■