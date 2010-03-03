ThePlatform Unveils New Video Player For Social Media

Video publishing company thePlatform has unveiled a new social media player that allows media companies to embed and share online video across multiple social networking sites, the company announced March 3 at the "TV of Tomorrow Show 2010" in San Francisco.

The new media player is available to customers through thePlatform's Player Development Kit 4.2, which lets consumers share clips and portions of video.

Customers using PDK 4.2 can place the entire video player experience, including add-ins and features, to a single Adobe Flash file that can be embedded into social networks and blogs including Facebook, Myspace, Twitter and Digg. Users can also share videos through email, RSS feeds and embeddable links. The product also includes a Community Toolkit which allows consumers to comment, rate, tag and create favorite videos for their players.

"With the right tools in place, media companies can embrace the notion of consumers becoming the best distributors of their video," said Ian Blaine, co-founder and CEO of thePlatform. "Historically, there has been some resistance from traditional media companies to fully empower consumers to share their videos across social networks because of the need to maintain some control over branding and monetization. Our video management system gives them that control. The advertisements can travel with their virally syndicated content, no matter where it has been embedded."

The new player development kit preserves the video's advertising and the "financial obligations between content owners, advertisers and distributors," according to thePlatform.