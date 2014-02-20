thePlatform Shows Its Olympic Mettle

Viewing it as a defining moment in the company’s history, thePlatform, the Comcast-owned online video publishing firm, confirmed Thursday that it is being tapped to handle the IP-based VOD preparation and distribution for NBC’s coverage of the Sochi Games.

“It represents a real pinnacle in the history of our company,” said Ian Blaine, CEO of thePlatform.

thePlatform was a peripheral tech player for NBC’s online coverage of the 2012 London games, but it is playing a central role for its corporate cousin in Sochi, tapped to handle the workflow and quick turnaround for thousands of VOD assets that are being packaged and distributed for viewing on the NBC Live Sports Extra app for tablets and smartphones, and on browsers at NBCOlympics.com.

