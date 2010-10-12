thePlatform Releases MPX

Online

video publishing company thePlatform has taken its mpx video management

system out of beta testing and formally released it. The move is

notable mpx will make it easier to deliver more content to more devices

and because thePlatform, which is an independent subsidiary of Comcast,

plays a key role in the TV Everywhere initiatives of a number of major

MSOs.

Currently thePlatform works with such

providers as Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, Cox and Rogers,

that are already making tens of thousands of titles of TV programs

available online to multichannel subscribers. The newly released mpx

platform will make it easier for those operators to deliver that content

to other devices like smart phones and the iPad.

"The

biggest development is that we will make it much easier to deliver

content to more devices," explains thePlatform CEO Ian Blaine in an

interview. "The promise of TV Everywhere is the everywhere part, which

means getting content to more devices. That hasn't been as easy as it

should be because different devices require different formats and

different media protection schemes. This new release addresses that

complexity and makes it simple for content owners and distributors to

deliver content to more places."

Besides make

it easier to deliver content to both online and mobile devices, the new

platform will enable clients to deliver program to the traditional TV

VOD platform, Blaine notes. "It positions us as a single course to push

content to use about anywhere," he says.

The

company began working on mpx in 2007, when they were on track to manage

about one billion video views with their old platform mps. Realizing

that they would eventually be handling more content than mps could

easily accommodate, they began developing a new platform, which they

began beta testing in February of 2010. An updated version was launched

in August and what the company is called the "gold release" occurred on

October 12.

Currently, thePlatform is handling

"several billion" media requests a year and that some of the operators

involved in TV Everywhere are offering "tens of thousands of titles" to

their subscribers online, Blaine says. He expects the number of titles

in some of those TV Everywhere offerings to eventually hit "six figures"

and that usage will also climb as users can access content on more

devices.

Being able to hand much large amounts

of video, also will make it easier to handle more HD video and larger

file sizes, Blaine adds.

The new platform

features a number of tools to improve the management of content so that

it can be better tracked and monetized, Blaine stressed. While mpx can

handle all existing business models-from authentication in the TV

Everywhere platforms, to pay per view and pure advertising-Blaine notes

that it will help their clients develop their advertising revenues.

"It

will allow them to more effectively monetize their advertising and as

they do that we will start to see more of a model [for TV Everywhere]

that looks like traditional cable television where you have certainly

making money from subscriber fees but also from advertising," he noted.