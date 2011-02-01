ThePlatform Powers Sky TV New Zealand's 'TV Everywhere'

Sky TV, New Zealand's biggest pay-TV provider, has selected Comcast's

thePlatform subsidiary to provide back-end video management for its

iSky online service for subscribers.

Seattle-based ThePlatform also runs Comcast's Xfinity TV and Rogers' On Demand Online in Canada.

Content

available through Sky TV's iSky is based on subscribers' existing TV

packages and features live streaming channels including Sky News New

Zealand, CNN and Sky Sports channels. On-demand content is also

available including "catch-up" TV episodes and movies.

In addition, the iSky portal offers several thousand movies and TV episodes for rent on a pay-per-view basis.

