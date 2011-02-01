ThePlatform Powers Sky TV New Zealand's 'TV Everywhere'
Sky TV, New Zealand's biggest pay-TV provider, has selected Comcast's
thePlatform subsidiary to provide back-end video management for its
iSky online service for subscribers.
Seattle-based ThePlatform also runs Comcast's Xfinity TV and Rogers' On Demand Online in Canada.
Content
available through Sky TV's iSky is based on subscribers' existing TV
packages and features live streaming channels including Sky News New
Zealand, CNN and Sky Sports channels. On-demand content is also
available including "catch-up" TV episodes and movies.
In addition, the iSky portal offers several thousand movies and TV episodes for rent on a pay-per-view basis.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.