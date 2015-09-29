thePlatform Notches Starz Play Arabia Deal

thePlatform, the Comcast-owned online video unit, said it has been picked by Parsifal Entertainment Group to provide the backend and video management publishing system for Starz Play Arabia, a recently launched over-the-top, direct-to-consumer multiplatform subscription VOD service that is being offered in select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Launched on April 2, Starz Play Arabia is offered in several countries, including Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, and Tunisia. The service currently supports more than 4,000 hours of movies and TV shows for the equivalent of $12.99 per month, and is offered on Web browsers, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, the Humax H1 IP set-top. Subscribers can register as many as five devices, and stream simultaneously on two.

The service is powered by thePlatform’s cloud-based mpx video publishing system, including video ingest and metadata workflows, to support viewers across IP-connected devices.

