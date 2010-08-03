thePlatform Nets Outdoor Channel

Online video specialist and Comcast subsidiary thePlatform announced

that cable network Outdoor Channel has become the latest customer for its "mpx

Beta" video management system, which it is using to manage and publish

online video for its website, OutdoorChannel.com.

In addition to using mpx Beta, the updated version of thePlatform's

popular "mps" media publishing system which the Seattle-based

company launched in February, Outdoor Channel is also employing thePlatform's

video player technology to allow viewers to watch its extensive library of hunting,

fishing, shooting, off-roading, adventure and conservation videos. thePlatform's

player includes integrations with leading social media sites, such as Facebook,

Twitter, Digg and Yahoo! Buzz.

"OutdoorChannel.com is currently attracting approximately one million

unique visitors per month," said Todd Merkow, president of digital media

at Outdoor Channel, in a statement. "thePlatform's proven video

publishing system will provide us with a simpler, scalable and robust back-end

to serve our viewers' appetite for our authentic outdoor content."

thePlatform has just released a number of enhancements to mpx Beta,

including new tools for creating and managing "curated" video

feeds, integrated support for applying advertising policies and additional

capabilities to enforce viewing restrictions for TV shows, live events, movies

and clips.

The new functionality for "curated" feeds allows a site to

easily match mix editorial feeds, which are manually picked by a programmer's

staff and placed in a static playlist, and dynamic feeds, which are

automatically populated, explains thePlatform VP of sales and marketing Marty

Roberts.

"For example, if you're E! Online and you want to keep the latest

Lindsay Lohan clip right up top, you can set up as many static positions as you

want," says Roberts. "After that, you can backfill the rest of the

playlist with more dynamic content, based on availability date, what's most

popular, etc."

Another new feature is that mpx Beta Feeds users can apply their

business policies, such as advertising restrictions or limitations on what

types of IP devices can display their content, to the actual feeds as they are

syndicated. This ensures the right ads are played for partners and that content

delivery requests are limited to the syndication partner.

Another new content tool allows mpx Beta to restrict the viewing of

feeds for live events like sports, where blackout restrictions might apply. thePlatform

previously enabled customers to set broad geo-restrictions, but the new mpx

Beta functionality allows customers to restrict content viewing by country,

region, metro code, city, area code, postal code, and set blackout areas for

specific audiences within those regions. mpx Beta also gives customers the

ability to restrict content by expiration date, referring domain, IP address,

and keys.

Finally, mpx Beta's new integrated advertising policy management,

based on integration work with 16-odd third-party ad server companies, allows customers

to set policies to call primary and secondary (failover) advertising providers,

providing access to a larger selection of ad inventory for any show or video

clip. mpx Beta customers can configure specific ad policy settings for

advertising bumpers, pre-rolls, mid-rolls, and post-rolls, and use the console

to set the number of ads to appear in any video, the frequency of ads and

whether users can skip ads or not.

"Overall, we're trying to balance the complexity inherent

in customers' business relationships with making it easy to use the

system," says Roberts.