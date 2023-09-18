‘The Wonder Years’ Canceled at ABC

‘The Wonder Years’ is over after two seasons on ABC.

Comedy The Wonder Years has been canceled at ABC. The show, a reboot of the series that ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993, lasted for two seasons.

The Wonder Years debuted in 2021 and tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late ’60s, and 12-year-old Dean.

Elisha “EJ” Williams plays Dean. Dulé Hill portrays Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh is Lillian Williams and Laura Kariuki plays Kim Williams.

Don Cheadle narrates the show.

The original Wonder Years had Fred Savage play Kevin Arnold, a white boy growing up in the suburbs in late ’60s America.

Saladin K. Patterson is showrunner and executive producer of the newer Wonder Years alongside Lee Daniels, Bob Daily and Jacque Edmonds Cofer. The series is produced by 20th Television.