TheWeather Channel Revamps Mobile Website

The Weather Channel has launched a new version of weather.com for mobile devices that offers improved navigation and improved information about upcoming weather, including a new feature that predicts the start and stop of rain and snow.

"Our new mobile website puts everything our users need to help plan their day at their fingertips, with a focus on the next six hours," said Cameron Clayton, president of the digital division at The Weather Company in a statement. "Rain start/stop is the ideal day planning tool and, including it with our radar maps and the most accurate forecast information available,

delivers the feature we've heard consumers ask for the most from our site."

Other new features of weather.com for mobile include location specific tools for radar, pollen and video forecasts; expanded video offerings; and holiday forecasts.