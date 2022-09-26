‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Nothing Compares': What’s Premiering This Week (September 26-October 2)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The final episodes of AMC’s iconic zombie series The Walking Dead headline a busy week of TV show premieres leading into the first weekend of October.
The third and last block of eight episodes comprising the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will debut October 2 on AMC. The first eight episodes aired in August 2021 and the second block debuted in February 2022.
Also debuting October 2 on AMC is the horror series Interview With The Vampire, based on the classic novel from Anne Rice. The series stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson.
Showtime on October 2 will premiere its music documentary Nothing Compares, chronicling the life and career of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 26 to October 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
September 27 – Reasonable Doubt (drama) – Hulu
September 28 – Blonde (drama) – Netflix
September 28 – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (returning series) – Disney Plus
September 29 – Zatima (comedy) – BET Plus
September 30 –Entergalactic (animation) – Netflix
September 30 – The Greatest Beer Run Ever (drama) – Apple TV Plus
September 30 – Hocus Pocus 2 (movie) – Disney Plus
September 30 – Jungle (drama) – Prime Video
September 30 – Ramy (returning series) – Hulu
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.