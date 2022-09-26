‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Nothing Compares': What’s Premiering This Week (September 26-October 2)

The final episodes of AMC’s iconic zombie series The Walking Dead headline a busy week of TV show premieres leading into the first weekend of October.

The third and last block of eight episodes comprising the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will debut October 2 on AMC. The first eight episodes aired in August 2021 and the second block debuted in February 2022.

Also debuting October 2 on AMC is the horror series Interview With The Vampire, based on the classic novel from Anne Rice. The series stars Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson.

Showtime on October 2 will premiere its music documentary Nothing Compares, chronicling the life and career of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 26 to October 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

September 27 – Reasonable Doubt (drama) – Hulu

September 28 – Blonde (drama) – Netflix

September 28 – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (returning series) – Disney Plus

September 29 – Zatima (comedy) – BET Plus

September 30 –Entergalactic (animation) – Netflix

September 30 – The Greatest Beer Run Ever (drama) – Apple TV Plus

September 30 – Hocus Pocus 2 (movie) – Disney Plus

September 30 – Jungle (drama) – Prime Video

September 30 – Ramy (returning series) – Hulu