‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. Levy, star of Schitt’s Creek, hosts and executive produces the show. The Reluctant Traveler premiered February 24.

“After experiencing season one, I've come to realize it's true what they say about travel broadening the mind — and, I guess my mind could still take some broadening,” said Levy. “So I'm packing my suitcase once again and looking forward, with a healthy dose of trepidation, to whatever adventures lie in store. Here's to trying new things — well, within reason.”

Season one had eight episodes and saw Levy in the United States, Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal and South Africa.

Season two follows Levy through Europe “as he visits some of the continent’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way,” teased Apple TV Plus.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy is produced by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

Eugene and Daniel Levy created Schitt’s Creek and Eugene played Johnny. It lasted for six seasons on Pop TV.