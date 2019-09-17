Final Season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on Pop TV Jan. 7

Pop TV will debut the new season of hit comedy Schitt’s Creek Jan. 7. There are 14 episodes in the sixth season, which is the final one. Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy created the show, which is up for four Emmys this month, including Outstanding Comedy.

“Schitt’s Creek has become a pop culture phenomenon fueled by the most talented cast and the most passionate fans in all of television, and the final season is sure to be weekly must-watch TV as we see what happens to the Roses,” said Brad Schwartz, president, Pop TV. “It is gut-wrenching to say goodbye, but we know this final season will deliver even more of the heart and humor that has made the series one of the best ever.”

The cast includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. The executive producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin.

Fans can stream all five seasons on the PopNow App.