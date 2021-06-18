‘The Moodys’ Won’t See Another Season on Fox

The Moodys will not return after two seasons on Fox. Season two of the comedy, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, debuted in April.

Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, Jay Baruchel, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee and Josh Segarra are also in the cast.

Based on an Australian series, The Moodys follows a tight-knit but dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the other.

Fox said the show “took a bold and fearless view of family” and got positive reviews, but lamented that not enough viewers watched.

Leary and Perkins executive produced with Rob Greenberg, Bob Fisher, Tad Quill, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows.

Fox Entertainment and CBS Studios produced The Moodys.