‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Gets Fifth and Final Season

Prime Video has given a fifth season to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it will be the final one for the comedy. Production is under way in New York.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino created the comedy, about a New York housewife who finds standup comedy in the ‘50s. Rachel Brosnahan stars.

Season four premieres February 18.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein are also in the cast.

The show has won 20 Emmys. ■