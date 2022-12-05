'The Flash' Final Season Starts February 8

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres on The CW Wednesday, February 8. There will be 13 episodes. The show premiered in 2014.

"The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud," said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW. "The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

The season picks up a week after the defeat of the Reverse Flash. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City, The Flash and his team–Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must once again defy tough odds to save the day. But just as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises.

The Flash is based on characters from DC.

The show is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Eric Wallace, Sarah Schechter, Sam Chalsen and Jonathan Butler. ■