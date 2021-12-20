The Africa Channel Secures Carriage on Cox Systems

The Africa Channel has gained additional linear distribution across all Cox Communications systems as part of a recent carriage agreement between the two companies.

The deal gives the service — which offers pan-African content to U.S. audiences — access to Cox’s Contour TV subscribers in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego, Cleveland and Norfolk/Hampton Roads, Virginia, said the network.

The Cox agreement follows recent carriage deals with Charter Communications and Comcast that put The Africa Channel in front of 11 million subscribers, the network said.

Also: BNC Inks Carriage Deal with Cox Communications

”This is a particularly exciting time for us at The Africa Channel which, despite prevailing trends in the industry where audiences appear to be cutting the cord in favor of OTT and digital streaming options, has seen impressive growth in interest, viewership, and distribution in our traditional broadcast offering,“ The Africa Channel executive VP and general manager Narendra Reddy said in a statement. “We attribute this success to our belief, now supported by a growing number of studies which show that diverse, multicultural and niche audiences who mainstream media have often ignored will gravitate towards platforms, traditional or otherwise, when the content is customized to their unique viewing needs.