Charter Expands The Africa Channel Carriage

Charter has extended its carriage agreement with The Africa Channel across its 41-state footprint, both companies said.

The deal increases the channel’s distribution across Charter’s Spectrum TV beyond its New York and Los Angeles markets to include subscribers in Birmingham, Charlotte, Columbus, OH, St. Louis and Tampa, according to the distributor.

The Charter deal follows a similar expansion agreement with Comcast announced last month. The network did not reveal specific subscriber numbers.

“We are excited to be able to bring more Spectrum customers the diverse range of programming presented by The Africa Channel,” said Charter Communications Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno in a statement. “We believe that this content entertains, informs and creates understanding among audiences, and we are committed to supporting The Africa Channel in this mission.”