BNC Inks Carriage Deal with Cox Communications

Black News Channel will be available to Contour TV subscribers as part of a carriage agreement between the news network and Cox Communications.

The deal calls for BNC to be in front of millions of Cox Communications' subscribers across 18 states, although specific details were not disclosed. Cox joins Comcast, DirecTV, Charter/Spectrum, Dish and Verizon Fios in carrying the service, which offers programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities.

"We are pleased to reach this important distribution agreement with Cox Communications and continue BNC's expansion," said BNC CEO Princell Hair in a statement. "BNC's culturally-specific news and stories are filling a void in our news landscape that has existed for too long and provides opportunities for our partners to connect with Black and Brown communities that we super serve on a daily basis."