Multicultural Perspectives: Princell Hair Leads Black News Channel Through Turbulent News Cycle

Over the past eight months since its February launch, Black News Channels has had to navigate an extraordinary news cycle that included the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the manifestation of social injustice protests and a contentious Presidential election.

Currently heading the network charge is President and CEO Princell Hair, former CNN general manager who knows the cable news business and has positioned the network to fill a void in delivering news and pertinent information targeted to an underserved African-American audience.

Hair recently sat down with Multichannel News for an extensive video interview in which he talks about the Black News Channel brand as well as the shifting cable news environment. Hair also weighs in on the television's diversity and inclusion efforts during what has been an unprecedented year for the industry.